NJ Lottery: Pick-6 Rolls to $2.9 Million for September 14 Drawing

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) The Pick-6 drawing on September 10 produced six winners of $3,379 for matching five out of six white balls drawn. One of those tickets was purchased with XTRA, multiplying the prize to $6,758.

The winning numbers for the Thursday, September 10, drawing were: 01, 10, 20, 38, 39 and 48. The XTRA Multiplier was: 02. By adding XTRA for an additional $1.00 per play, winners are able to multiply their non-jackpot prizes by the XTRA number drawn. The $2.9 million drawing will be held Monday, September 14, 2020.

