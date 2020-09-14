NJ Lottery: One Morris County Ticket Wins $10,000 Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to $119,000,000

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, September 11, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. That ticket was purchased at Stop & Shop #893, 245 Littleton Rd., Morris Plains in Morris County.

In addition to the second and third-tier prizes won, 14 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $1,000. Moreover, 27,686 other New Jersey players took home $105,224 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400. The winning numbers for the Friday, September 11, drawing were: 03, 15, 42, 48, and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 13, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

