Nithin Kamath on why there's no need to actively track US markets at night

Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath today said one of the wasteful things that most traders do is to actively track US markets at night instead of getting a good night’s sleep.

“Hopefully, the day-to-day divergence of our markets from the US over the last few months means traders will care lesser about the US & rest better,” Kamath said on Twitter.

There is a widespread belief that when the US sneezes, the world catches a cold, but this does not seem appropriate for Indian equity markets in the current scenario, where global economies are facing problems like supply-chain disruptions, Ukraine-Russia crisis, high crude oil prices and hyperinflation. The Indian equity market has declined only 4 per cent year-to-date so far, compared to a 20 per cent decline in the US counterpart.

The US Fed has hiked interest rates five times so far this year by 300 basis points while RBI increased the repo rate by 190 basis points, which could lead the Indian market to turmoil, yet domestic markets performed better than the US and other global economies.