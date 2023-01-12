Niobium Coin (NBC) Falls 0.25%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Thursday – InvestorsObserver

Niobium Coin (NBC) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Thursday, the crypto has dropped 25.38% to $0.05465740059.

InvestorsObserver is giving Niobium Coin a 85 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Niobium Coin!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Niobium Coin a high volatility rank of 85, placing it in the top 15% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

NBC’s high volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Niobium Coin price is favorably positioned going forward. With support set at $-0.0393134199564909 and resistance near $0.220440593313649. This leaves Niobium Coin with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

