Nine of top 10 firms add Rs 2.12 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank tops chart

Nine of the 10 most valued firms together added over Rs 2.12 lakh crore in their market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and emerging as the lead gainers. Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 844.68 points or 1.38 per cent.

The stock markets were closed on Tuesday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

From the top-10 pack, () was the only laggard.

The top 9 firms added a total of Rs 2,12,478.82 crore to their market valuation last week.

Among the winners, added Rs 63,462.58 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 8,97,980.25 crore.

‘ valuation jumped Rs 36,517.34 crore to reach Rs 12,13,378.03 crore.

The market valuation of advanced Rs 29,422.52 crore to Rs 4,81,818.83 crore and that of climbed Rs 26,317.30 crore to Rs 17,80,206.22 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of rose by Rs 23,626.96 crore to Rs 6,60,650.10 crore and surged by Rs 20,103.92 crore to Rs 4,56,992.25 crore.

‘s valuation increased by Rs 6,559.59 crore to Rs 5,36,458.41 crore and that of advanced by Rs 5,591.05 crore to Rs 4,59,773.28 crore.

The m-cap of moved up by Rs 877.56 crore to Rs 6,32,192.05 crore.

However, the market valuation of declined by Rs 3,912.07 crore to Rs 5,88,220.17 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries emerged as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.