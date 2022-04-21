Convicted Felon, Nigel Earl Hartley Sentenced for Possession of Ammunition

(STL.News) A federal judge today sentenced a Vincent man for being a felon in possession of ammunition, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Acting Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.

U.S. District Court Judge Madeline Haikala sentenced Nigel Earl Hartley, 43, of Vincent, to 39 months in prison followed by 36 months supervised release for being a felon in possession of ammunition. Hartley pleaded guilty to the charge in January. Hartley is prohibited from possessing ammunition because of multiple prior felony convictions

According to the plea agreement, on October 13, 2020, deputies of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office went to Hartley’s residence in Vincent, AL, to arrest him on two active Shelby County arrest warrants. During a search of Hartley’s person incident to the arrest, deputies located six rounds of ammunition in his pocket.

The ATF investigated the case, along with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Darius Greene prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today