Nifty Bank may hit 36,000 if RBI takes hawkish measures

The bearish positions of foreign institutional investors in rate-sensitive sectors such as banks and real estate indicate the nervousness ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision on Friday.

The Nifty Bank has outperformed the Nifty50 in the last couple of months and also tested a lifetime high of 41840.15 points on September 15. But the sell-off in the last two weeks, triggered by the hawkish remarks of the US Federal Reserve, halted the northward trend of the index.

The index has corrected 10 per cent from its lifetime high, and derivative analysts see room for a further downside in the index if the RBI sounds very hawkish.

“In the last 15 days, the situation in Europe and the bond yields have completely turned down the picture,” said Raj Deepak Singh, head – derivatives at

.

Positioning in the weekly options of the banking index suggests that it could test 36,000 points in case of a sell-off in the market on Friday.

The 36000 put option of Nifty Bank added more than 700,000 shares in open interest, and it also holds the maximum open interest. Today, the index ended 0.3% down at 37647.75 points.



The trend for most stocks in the banking space is negative, with frontline private bank stocks trading closer to their key support levels.

If shares of

breach Rs 1,380, then the stock could test Rs 1,300, said Kunal Shah, senior technical and derivative analyst at . Today, the stock ended 0.5 per cent lower at Rs 1,382.35.

Analysts said there was a noteworthy build-up of short positions in the real estate space, which has turned the overall outlook for this pack negative as well.

If the RBI’s commentary is less hawkish than expected and does not guide for steeper rate hikes going forward, analysts see scope for a short-covering rally in these stocks.

