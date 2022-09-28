Nifty Bank: Key levels to watch out for on Thursday

As RBI’s three-day monetary policy committee meeting began on Wednesday, Nifty Bank ended the day 1.5% lower after losing nearly 600 points. The banking index failed to protect its 50-DMA and was below 5 out of 9 oscillators.

On the daily charts, it formed a bearish candle and has been making lower highs and lower lows for the last six sessions. The index has support at 37,300 levels, while resistance is at 38,500 levels.

Here’s how analysts read the Nifty Bank pulse:

Kunal Shah,

The index closed below the support of 38,000, indicating further bearishness in the near term. It remains in a sell-on-rise mode with multiple hurdles at 38,500-39,000, where fresh call writing has been observed. The next crucial support on the downside is at 36,000, which coincides with its 200-DMA.

Chandan ,

Till Nifty Bank remains below 38,000 zones, weakness could be seen towards 37,500 and 37,250 zones, whereas hurdles are placed at 38,250 and 38,500 zones.

