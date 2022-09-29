Nifty Bank: Key levels to watch out for on Friday

Analysts see Nifty Bank’s support at 37,500, while resistance is seen at 36,400 level.
Here’s how analysts read the Nifty Bank pulse:
Kunal Shah,
The index’s immediate resistance on the upside is at 36,400, and a breach of this will witness some short covering move on the upside towards 39,000 levels. The lower-end support is placed at 37,500. If that is breached, it will aggravate the sell-off towards 37,000-36,000 levels.
Chandan ,
Till Nifty Bank remains below 37,750 zones, weakness could be seen towards 37,250 and 37,000 zones, whereas hurdles are placed at 38,000 and 38,250 zones.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President – Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher
The index needs to stabilize and consolidate to witness some conviction and clarity for an upward movement. Till then, the bias would be maintained with a cautious approach. However, the support for the day is seen at 16,650, while the resistance is seen at 16,950. Nifty Bank’s daily range is seen at 37,200-38,200 levels.
(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)