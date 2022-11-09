Nifty Bank index hits new record high as PSU lenders rally

After a stellar show by banks in the September quarter earnings, Nifty Bank on Wednesday hit a fresh record high of 41,939.75 as it rallied up to 0.61% during the day. Headline index Nifty, on the other hand, was around 400 points shy of its record high.

The index is trading at a P/E of 17.4 and above eight out of eight SMAs. On the year-to-date (YTD) basis, the index has gained over 17%.

Of the 12 constituents, rallied up to 9%, while other banks, including and gained around 3%.

Other stocks from the pack which rose over 1% were , and . Furthermore, , Kotak, , and were trading flat with a positive bias. , on the other hand, was the only underperforming counter.

Given the rally in PSU lenders, the PSU Bank index has also hit a new high of 3,792.5, gaining 2.77% intra-day. The index on a YTD basis has edged higher by a substantial 50%.

“The index remains in buy mode as long as it holds the support of 40,800 on the downside. The index once breaches above 42,000 will witness a sharp short covering move on the upside towards 43,000-44,000 levels,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at .

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)