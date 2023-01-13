Niftify (NIFT) Falls 0.16%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Friday – InvestorsObserver

Niftify (NIFT) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Friday, the crypto has dropped 16.46% to $0.001714228502.

InvestorsObserver is giving Niftify a 92 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Niftify!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Niftify a high volatility rank of 92, placing it in the top 8% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

NIFT’s high volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Niftify price is well positioned going forward. With support at $0.00105187275670781 and resistance near $0.00225416444931491. This positions Niftify with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter