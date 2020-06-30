Nicolas Bowman Arrested in Child Sex Abuse by MPD

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Second Degree Child Sex Abuse offense that occurred on Friday, June 26, 2020, in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast.

At approximately 9:56 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location and inappropriately touched her. The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, June 27, 2020, 26 year-old Nicolas Bowman, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse.

