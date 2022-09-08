Nichole Sentenced for Role in Fentanyl Pill Conspiracy

Toledo Woman, Nichole Zieroff Sentenced to Prison for Role in Fentanyl Pill Conspiracy

(STL.News) Nichole Zieroff, 32, of Toledo, Ohio, was sentenced on August 26, 2022, to fourteen months in prison by U.S. District Judge James G. Carr after Zieroff pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and eight counts of use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug felony.

According to court documents, from November 2019 to January 2020, Zieroff was part of a drug trafficking conspiracy in which she received packages through the mail containing fentanyl on behalf of her co-conspirators. In addition, court documents state that Zieroff used a cell phone on eight separate occasions to facilitate the conspiracy.

Zieroff pleaded guilty to the 10-count indictment on February 14, 2022.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert N. Melching and Deyana F. Unis.

Read more news relating to “Fentanyl Pill:”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today