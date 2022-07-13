Maryland Man, Nicholas Rodean Found Guilty of Charges for Actions Related to Capitol Breach

Defendant Broke Windowpanes Next to Senate Door, Was Among First Rioters Inside Capitol Building

A Maryland man was found guilty today of a felony charge of destruction of government property, and related misdemeanor offenses, for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Nicholas Rodean, 28, of Frederick, Maryland, was found guilty of the felony offense of destruction of government property, and six misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; committing an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds of Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building. The bench trial was before U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden.

According to the government’s evidence, on Jan. 6, 2021, Rodean illegally entered the grounds of the Capitol. He was part of a group of rioters who pushed past law enforcement officers stationed on terrace stairs next to scaffolding set up on the northwest side of the building. After getting to the top of the stairs, this group pushed past additional officers and bike racks, reaching an area just outside a door to the Senate Wing of the Capitol Building.

Rioters began attacking the door and adjacent large windows. Rodean joined in the destruction, breaking two large panes of glass in a window adjacent to the door, using a flagpole and a small round object. After breaking the window glass, Rodean climbed through the empty frame at approximately 2:13 p.m. He was the 15th rioter to illegally enter the Capitol Building that day.

Once inside the building, Rodean joined a small crowd of rioters in pursuing a Capitol Police officer up two flights of stairs to the second floor. He proceeded to a long hallway, known as the Ohio Clock corridor, outside of the floor of the Senate Chamber, where he remained for more than 30 minutes. At one point, a Capitol Police officer noticed a small round object, appearing to be a small cannonball, in Rodean’s hand.

He and another officer convinced Rodean to put away the object. Rodean then took out a hatchet, which the officers also convinced him to put away. After posing for a photo while waving his flag, Rodean was one of the last rioters to leave the Ohio Clock corridor. He exited the building at about 2:55 p.m.

Rodean’s actions caused more than $1,000 in damage to the windows, making the destruction of property charge a felony.

He was arrested on Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Rodean is to be sentenced on Oct. 21, 2022. The felony destruction of government property charge carries a statutory maximum of 10 years in prison and potential financial penalties. The six misdemeanor offenses carry a combined statutory maximum of 4 ½ years of incarceration and potential financial penalties. The Court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Rodean as #23 on its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office, the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 18 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 850 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today