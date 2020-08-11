Nicholas Gabriel Graham Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Crimes

(STL.News) – A Richmond man was sentenced today to 11 1/2 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute an ounce of cocaine and possession of firearm after being convicted of a felony.

“Illicit narcotics such as cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl are ravishing the United States,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “With every gram of cocaine, rock of crack, or package of heroin that he sold, Graham fanned the flames of the opioid epidemic in Virginia. Graham has at least six prior felony convictions, including two involving the illegal possession of a firearm and four drug related convictions. This is precisely the type of defendant worthy of federal prosecution, and today’s sentence should send a strong message to those who choose to peddle poison in our communities.”

According to court documents, Nicholas Gabriel Graham, 29, was arrested on felony drug trafficking warrants as he drove away from his residence. Graham had an ounce of cocaine and $1,263 in his pocket and a loaded semiautomatic pistol in his car. A search of his residence pursuant to a search warrant resulted in the recovery of three more loaded pistols and a loaded AK-47, a quantity of fentanyl, more cocaine, including crack cocaine and items used to traffic narcotics. Graham had been previously convicted of a felony and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Jesse R. Fong, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Field Division; and Colonel David R. Hines, Hanover County Sheriff, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson. Assistant U.S. Attorney Olivia N. Emerson prosecuted the case.

