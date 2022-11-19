NHTSA discloses significant recalls of Ford, Stellantis, Tesla autos

shaunl/E+ via Getty Images The NHTSA disclosed a number of recalls for vehicles manufactured by Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Ford (NYSE:F). Stellantis’ Chrysler division is recalling 248,342 heavy-duty Ram trucks due to the potential for engine fires. Model years 2020 through 2023 are impacted. “In certain circumstances, a build up of pressure and heat inside the transmission may result in transmission fluid being expelled from the dipstick tube, which may come in contact with ignition sources within the engine compartment and lead to a vehicle fire,” the recall note revealed. “FCA US will conduct a voluntary safety recall on all affected vehicles. The remedy is currently under development.” Ford’s (F) recall impacts 453,650 vehicles in the US as the NHTSA indicated that an issue with the front windshield wiper motor could increase the risk of a crash. The inoperative could reduce visibility in certain conditions, according to the report. “The front windshield wiper motor may become inoperative, causing the wipers to fail,” the notice read. “Dealers will replace the front windshield wiper motor, free of charge.” Finally, for Tesla (TSLA), the recall of 321,628 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles was motivated by a taillight illumination issue. The recall impacts 2020 through 2023 Model Y vehicles and 2023 Model 3 vehicles. The NHTSA indicated that “one or both taillights may intermittently fail to illuminate, increasing the risk of crash” for affected autos. The regulator said that Tesla (TSLA) has released an over-the-air software update to remedy the issue and owners will not incur any charge. The automaker also recently remedied an airbag issue impacting about 30K Model X vehicles with an over-the-air fix. Tesla recently placed 19th of 24 brands rated in Consumer Reports’ annual auto reliability ranking, improving four spots from the prior year. Ford ranked 18th and Stellantis brands Ram and Jeep ranked 16 and 23, respectively. Japanese automakers significantly outperformed domestic US brands in the rankings.