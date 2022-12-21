NHS pay is a risky issue for Rishi Sunak to get tough about

When Rishi Sunak appeared in front of parliament’s powerful liaison committee this week he doubled down on NHS pay rises in what looked very much like an attempt to turn the winter of strikes into his Thatcher moment.Just like his political heroine before him, he faced down the unions, telling MPs the country could not afford bigger public sector pay rises, warning they risked making inflation worse – and that politicians should not “cut across” the independent pay review process.The prime minister, who in recent weeks has been forced into U-turns on housebuilding targets and onshore windfarms by Tory party rebellions, appeared to see the strikes as an opportunity to prove wrong those who have accused him of being weak.He has flatly denied reports that he is preparing to climb down in his trial of strength with union leaders, warning striking workers that he would hold out against their “unreasonable” pay demands for months if necessary.His ministers have accused the unions of “holding the country to ransom”, just as Thatcher did in 1979 before a Tory landslide election victory. And he has challenged the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, to back anti-strike legislation, to be brought in next year, in the belief that the public will be on his side.It is a risky strategy. More than 1.5 million workers have been balloted for strike action this winter – meaning that most people will know someone taking industrial action, and can see for themselves that they are, like everybody else, struggling with the cost of living.Senior Downing Street figures privately acknowledge the differences in public sentiment towards health workers and other striking sectors – in particular on rail, although postal workers and border force staff are also walking out this week.Sunak had hoped the debate would centre on nurses’ pay, with the public viewing demands for a 19% rise as unreasonable. But the public has not forgotten that frontline NHS workers have had an effective real-terms pay freeze for a decade, while putting their lives at risk on a daily basis throughout the pandemic.The focus of discussion has now shifted to the state of the NHS, with harrowing stories of the pressures faced by hospitals and ambulance crews while they struggle to get the health service through winter, which is much more difficult territory for the government.Far from public support falling away as the winter goes on, support for nurses has risen by seven points since the strikes were announced in late November, according to the pollster Savanta. More than half of people (54%) blame the government for the nurses taking action, 27% blame unions and just 11% blame the nurses.Another pollster, YouGov, reports that most Britons support strikes by nurses (66% support to 28% oppose) and ambulance workers (63% support to 31% oppose).There is also growing disquiet among Conservative MPs that Sunak’s plan to face down striking NHS workers will not work, with Geoffrey Clifton-Brown the latest to publicly voice concerns. He said ministers “parroting” lines about sticking to the recommendations of pay review bodies as justification for rejecting rises was “unrealistic”.Sunak has hinted that he could revisit the pay review bodies’ remit for next year – which is set by the government despite suggestions that ministers have little control – with the prime minister saying “the door is always open” to discuss “these things in the future”. But some unions are considering withdrawing from the system entirely.As the Scottish government has shown, strikes by ambulance and NHS workers can be averted through negotiation, although it remains in dispute with nurses in Scotland who on Wednesday voted down the latest pay offer. In contrast, the Westminster government looks inflexible and unyielding.Sunak is also reported to have rejected a suggestion by the health secretary, Steve Barclay, for a one-off payment for NHS staff, leaving his department even less room for manoeuvre in the months ahead with more industrial action by NHS unions expected and teachers expected to join the fray.Even a popular government would struggle to take on the health unions over pay – in particular nurses, who are walking out for the first time in their history. The Tory party remains at least 20 points behind Labour in the polls – with the divide on handling of the health service also wide – and public sympathy for NHS workers is still strong.Sunak may be hoping that by emulating Thatcher’s unflinching stance towards the unions, public support will eventually wane. But if the NHS is crumbling at the end of it all, who will the public blame? Voters can see for themselves that, strikes or not, public services are already on their knees.The prime minister may also like to cast his mind back to 1989 when even Thatcher’s government had to back down on pay during the last ambulance strike, with workers eventually winning a 16.9% pay rise over 18 months amid huge public support for NHS staff.