NFT Sales Jumped 22% Higher This Month With $568 Million in NFTs Sold Across 20 Blockchains

Non-fungible token (NFT) sales have shown improvement during the last month as 30-day statistics show NFT sales are up 22.37% higher than the month prior. During the last seven days, NFT sales are up 5.13% higher than the week before. Additionally, over the last two days, the floor value of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs managed to jump above the floor value of Cryptopunks NFTs by more than four ethereum.

NFT Sales Improved in November, Rising 22% Higher Than October’s Sales — BAYC Floor Surpasses Cryptopunks

Roughly two weeks ago, Bitcoin.com News reported on the two blue chip NFT collections — Cryptopunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs. At the time, Cryptopunks NFTs managed to rise above BAYC NFTs in terms of NFT floor values, but during the last two days, Bored Ape floor values have once again grabbed the reins.

Statistics from nftpricefloor.com on Nov. 29, 2022.

At the time of writing, the floor value of the cheapest BAYC is 69.88 ether, while the Cryptopunks floor value is 65.94 ether. BAYC’s floor price has managed to remain above the floor value tied to the Cryptopunks collection for two days.

30-day statistics from cryptoslam.io on Nov. 29, 2022.

NFT sales have been higher during the last 30 days as there were $568.19 million in digital collectible sales last month, which is roughly 22.37% more than the month prior. The number of NFT buyers last month is down 12.83%, and the quantity of NFT transactions slipped 27.09% lower than last month’s number of NFT transactions.

Blockchain NFT sales stats on Nov. 29, 2022, via cryptoslam.io.

Out of the $568.19 million in NFT sales, $443.55 million worth of those sales were Ethereum-based NFTs. Ethereum-based NFT sales are up 45.99% higher than last month, according to stats recorded by cryptoslam.io.

The biggest month-over-month NFT sales increase stemmed from Arbitrum blockchain NFT sales as Arbitrum NFT sales rose by ??46.83%. Below Ethereum and Arbitrum-based NFT sales, Fantom sales were 43.58% higher than the month before.

The top five NFT collections during the last month according to data collected on Nov. 29, 2022.

The blockchains that saw significant month-over-month declines include Cardano NFT sales down 54.98%, BNB shed 49.21%, Polygon NFT sales slipped by 66.35%, and Ronin-based NFT sales are down 54.76%. Avalanche-based NFT sales have dropped 49.32% lower than the month prior as well.

During the last month, the NFT collection with the most sales was BAYC as it captured $64,907,645 over the past 30 days. Art Gobblers raked in $57.18 million and the Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) NFTs took in $29.14 million.

Out of the top 40 NFT collections in terms of sales, Meebits saw the largest 30-day increase as Meebits NFT sales jumped 172.85% higher this month to $2.53 million. The most expensive NFT sold during the last month was Bored Ape Yacht Club #8,633 as it sold for $953K 12 days ago.

The top five most expensive NFT sales during the last month, according to data collected on Nov. 29, 2022.

BAYC #8,633 was followed by BAYC #1,268, which sold six days ago for $923K, and BAYC #232 which sold for $908K six days ago. The top five most expensive NFTs sold during the last 30 days were BAYC NFTs, and the sixth largest sale was Cryptopunk #8,191 which sold for $438K roughly 26 days ago.

What do you think about the state of NFT markets this past month and sales improving by jumping 22% higher than the month prior? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

Jamie Redman

Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.



