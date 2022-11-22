NFT Sale Starts Mid December! NFT Sale Details of Entertainment DAO Project ‘SUPER SAPIENSS’ by Director Yukihiko Tsutsumi, Katsuyuki Motohiro and Yuichi Sato Revealed

press release

PRESS RELEASE Financie Inc. pleased to announce that the “SUPER SAPIENSS NFT” sales conducted by “SUPER SAPIENSS”, an entertainment DAO project active on FiNANCiE.

About SUPER SAPIENSS

“SUPER SAPIENSS” is an unprecedented entertainment project that brings together three directors (Yukihiko Tsutsumi, Katsuyuki Motohiro, and Yuichi Sato) who have led the Japanese entertainment and film industry, and producer Takeshi Moriya as board members to create the original story and visualize it.

The project is taking on the challenge of an entertainment DAO utilizing FiNANCiE’s “token issuance” and token-based “co-creation community” in order to usher in a new era of entertainment in Japan.

The company has conducted two rounds of token-issuing type funding, and has collected a cumulative total of over 50 million yen in support and approximately 3,000 members in the community.

The supporters who hold the tokens do not simply observe the production process of the contents, but are closely involved in the project through various processes conducted by the community, and we are developing our activities with the important element of “sharing the same excitement and joy” with the three initiators.

About SUPER SAPIENSS NFT

The creative for SUPER SAPIENSS NFT, which started on September 26, 2022, is based on director Tsutsumi’s original character proposal, with original art developed by manga artist Chobi, who also works on the SUPER SAPIENSS webtoon. The creative is filled with Japanese culture that is attracting worldwide attention.

SUPER SAPIENSS NFT is a so-called generative NFT format. Generative NFT is a form of NFT that uses a program to randomly combine image data divided into parts to create a variety of different types of art.

For more information on SUPER SAPIENSS NFT, please refer to white paper below.

Japanese version https://www.canva.com/design/DAFMQ5CprK8/QbXlN5svdckr7ANJPMZ1aQ/view?utm_content=DAFMQ5CprK8&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm_source=viewer

English version

https://www.canva.com/design/DAFMY5E1j_I/VA4_fieXABAD_tIW_e_RXQ/view?utm_content=DAFMY5E1j_I&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm_source=viewer

Detailed Sales Information about SUPER SAPIENSS NFT

The sales of SUPER SAPIENSS NFT will be conducted in order of Presale and Public Sale. The date and number of sales depend on the sales format.

In terms of presale (website to mint), only holders of Allow List (AL: the right to join the presale) can join.

Regardless of the sales format, please prepare for a crypto wallet and GAS fee in advance.

The first sales in Presale (website to mint)

Outline: How to buy the NFTs for only 1,093 designated holders of Allow List on the website to mint

Period: Dec 17 (Sat) 00:00 ~ Dec 17 (Sat) 23:30 EST

Number: 5,465 units (Maximumly 5 units per person to mint)

Payment Method: ETH payment

Target: Designated holders of Allow List will be announced by an email.

Please check the website and Discord for designated Allow List

The second sales in Presale (website to mint)

Outline: How to buy NFTs on a first-come, limited to holders of Allow List on the website to mint

Period: Dec 18(Sun) 00:00 ~ Dec 19(Mon) 00:00 EST

Number: The NFTs, which weren’t mint on the first presale (Maximumly 5 units per person to mint)

Payment Method: ETH payment

The team will choose and announce the winners, who will be given the Allow List for the secondary sales, from applicants on the dedicated website.

Please apply for Allow List below

Application deadline: Monday, Dec. 8th, 2022 at 10:00 AM

The sales in Public Sale

Outline: How to buy the NFTs, which anyone can buy on the website to mint

Period: Dec 19(Mon) 22:00 EST ~ Tue, Dec 20(Tue) 22:00 EST

Number: 1,000 units (No limit to mint)

Payment Method: ETH payment

The team will post the latest information about NFT on Twitter and Discord:

?SUPER SAPIENSS NFT Twitter: https://twitter.com/supersapi_nft

?SUPER SAPIENSS NFT Discord: https://discord.gg/K63UzDJH

Milestone of SUPER SAPIENSS NFT

Roadmap

2022.1 – FiNANCiE raised approximately 45 million at the beginning of the project. 2000 community members.

2022.7 – Yukihiko Tsutsumi’s original movie “SUPER SAPIENSS THE BEGINNING” has been released

2022.8 – Launch of SSCA (SUPER SAPIENESS CREATORS ACADEMY)

2022.9 – SUPER SAPIENSS Golden Fish NFT drop. The significant goldfish to the story is for early supporters only.

2022 – Winter – Release of SUPER SAPIENSS NFT

2022 – Winter – The ten episodes of the webtoon comic (approx. 30 are planned). One chapter is released weekly

2023 – Mid – Making the live-action adaptation of Yukihiko Tsutsumi’s work. Filming of Katsuyuki Motohiro and Yuichi Satou’s film

2023 – Produce short animated films for future animation

The following benefits are also available to NFT holders;

Holder’s NFT will appear in the webtoon and/or the film

Opportunity to submit ideas for a supernatural power for SUPER SAPIENSS NFT

The priority pass to purchase the NFT derivatives/AirDrop

The license for commercial use of proprietary NFT

Prior experience/access to NFT projects

Other unique benefits depending on the NFT volume and duration

Project initiators

Director: Yukihiko Tsutsumi?Director of Office Crescendo Inc. – There are numerous ‘aggressive’ masterpieces by the master in the Japanese film and television industries.

Director: Katsuyuki Motohiro?Member of the Planning Department in Production IG – Director of the highest-grossing live-action film in Japan, “Bayside Shakedown 2”.

Director: Yuichi Satou?Member of Kyodo Television?- The director is considered one of the most renowned Japanese film directors for his meticulous descriptions.

Producer: Takeshi Moriya?Atmovie Inc. – CEO and Founder – The most famous work by Takeshi Moriya is “Midnight Swan”, winner of the Japanese academy award for the picture of the year in 2021.

Adviser on webtoon comics; Supervising Director of NFT design: Youhei Sadoshima (Cork Inc. – CEO and Founder)

Project Promotion Advisor: Hironao Kunimitsu (Financie Inc. – CEO and Founder)

About FiNANCiE

Finance Inc. offers a crowdfunding 2.0 service, FiNANCiE, that takes advantage of blockchain technology and delivers a new token economy through issuing, planning and handling tokens (both FT and NFT). In addition, there are more than 170 token issuers (individuals, sports clubs, and projects).

Company: Financie Inc.

CEO: Naohiro Kunimitsu

Establish: January 2019

Address: Cerulean Towe 15F, 26-1, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan









