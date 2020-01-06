NFI Real Estate’s Michael Landsburg to Speak at Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2020 Economic Forecast

CAMDEN, N.J. (STL.News) – Michael Landsburg, Chief Development Officer of Real Estate at NFI, will speak at Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2020 Economic Forecast on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The panel session, “Economic Driver: How Philadelphia and the region is poised to take advantage of the growing demand for industrial space,” will offer insight into the local industrial boom, what types of jobs the market is creating, and how local businesses can benefit from this growth.

NFI is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Founded in 1932, it operates a logistics portfolio of approximately 50 million sq. ft. across 300 locations throughout North America. Uniquely positioned as a developer, owner, and operator, NFI has one of the largest distribution and transportation networks and provides customers with customized real estate solutions. With experience serving a variety of industries, NFI’s real estate expertise includes development, leasing, transportation analysis, incentives procurement, LEED certification, and more.

Operating over 6.8 million sq. ft. of industrial space in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, NFI continues to grow its real estate presence in the Philadelphia region. NFI’s facilities are optimized to meet modern supply chain and e-commerce needs, which include bulk distribution, automated fulfillment centers, crossdocks, multi-temperature distribution centers, food-grade warehouses, and more.

“Businesses are looking to get closer to their customers to meet greater demand for the speed of delivery. In response, the Philadelphia area, including Lehigh Valley and Southern New Jersey, is continuing to expand as an essential logistics hub,” said Landsburg. “New development activity will remain strong in 2020 as demand continues to outpace supply.”

NFI is one of the oldest and largest privately-held 3PLs in North America, offering extensive experience providing supply chain solutions across a range of sectors spanning food and beverage, retail, consumer packaged goods, and manufacturing. In addition to real estate, the company’s integrated suite of services includes dedicated transportation, distribution, transportation management, brokerage, port drayage, intermodal and global logistics.

About NFI — NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $2 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 12,600 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates approximately 50 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated fleet consists of over 3,000 tractors and 12,500 trailers operated by 2,700 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 400 owner operators. NFI has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of an additional 1,500 owner operators. The company’s business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.