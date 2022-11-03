NextEra Energy to build renewable natural gas plant in Alabama

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) said Thursday it plans to build the first landfill renewable natural gas production facility in the state of Alabama, to be located at a landfill owned and operated by Coffee County.

NextEra (NEE) said the project will interconnect with a pipeline owned by Southeast Gas, the area’s top utility, which will buy all the gas from the project under a long-term contract.

The company expects the project will capture more than 16.5K metric tons/year of landfill methane for beneficial use.

The project is expected to begin construction in Q2 2023 and become operational in early 2024.

NextEra Energy’s (NEE) “operational excellence, data analytics, leadership in renewables, scale, and access to capital” position it to benefit from inflation and the demand for clean and reliable power, Beersheba Research writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.