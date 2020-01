Juno Beach, FL (STL.News) NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Friday reported 2019 fourth-quarter net income attributable to NextEra Energy on a GAAP basis of $975 million, or $1.99 per share, compared to $422 million, or $0.88 per share, for the fourth quarter 2018.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete report.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE REPORT