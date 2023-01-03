Nexa Resources halts zinc production at Peru mine due to protests

bagi1998/iStock via Getty Images Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) said late Tuesday it has temporarily suspended production at its Atacocha San Gerardo open pit mine in Peru after local protesters blocked road access to the mine. Nexa (NEXA) said there is no material impact on Atacocha’s zinc production to date, but it has limited activities to critical operations with a minimum workforce to ensure proper maintenance. The miner said it continues to comply with all existing agreements as it pursues an active dialogue with the community and authorities for a peaceful resolution. Nexa (NEXA) said Atacocha produces less than 3% of the company’s overall zinc production. “Investors should consider changing their stance from buy to hold for U.S.-listed zinc stocks, including Nexa Resources (NEXA), Alberto Abaterusso writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.