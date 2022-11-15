Newport News Man Sentenced for Possessing AR-15 and Other Firearms in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man was sentenced today to six and a half years in prison for possessing multiple firearms in furtherance of a cocaine-distribution operation.

According to court documents, since at least March 2021, Dillard Jamar Booker, 46, engaged in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of cocaine in the city of Newport News. After conducting a series of controlled narcotics purchases during which Booker sold cocaine to a confidential source, law enforcement officers obtained and executed a search warrant for Booker’s residence. Multiple firearms were recovered from the residence, to include a reportedly stolen AR-15 style rifle, along with almost 15 grams of crack cocaine and evidence that Booker was manufacturing and distributing cocaine.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and, Christopher Amon, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Division, made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis.

Assistant U.S. Attorney William Homer prosecuted the case.

