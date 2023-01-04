Newport News Attorney Sentenced for Tax Fraud

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News woman was sentenced today to 52 months in prison and ordered to pay a $200,000 fine for evading the assessment of her 2015 and 2016 income tax returns.

According to court documents, Nosuk Kim, 61, was formerly a licensed attorney, substitute judge, and member of the disciplinary committee for the Virginia State Bar. While serving in these capacities, she and her husband laundered more than $2.2 million in fraud proceeds through an entity in China and her attorney-trust account. The defendant used these funds to pay down a home equity line of credit on the family home and to purchase other real estate investments.

The laundered funds were proceeds of her husband’s extensive procurement fraud scheme involving more than $7 million in government contracts. The defendant’s husband, Beyung Kim, was previously prosecuted in the Eastern District of Virginia and sentenced to 58 months in prison in August 2021.

Despite laundering approximately $970,000 of taxable income in 2015 and approximately $1,250,000 of taxable income in 2016, the defendant did not report any of this income on her federal income taxes for those tax years. As a result of her tax fraud, the defendant caused approximately $868,924.54 in lost tax revenue to the United States.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Derek Gordon, Acting Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations; Chris Dillard, Special Agent in Charge for the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service; Cynthia L. Hearn, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Washington D.C. Field Office, IRS-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI); and Peter J. Tolentino, Special Agent in Charge of the NCIS Economic Crimes Field Office made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge David J. Novak.

Significant assistance was provided by the Defense Contract Audit Agency.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian J. Samuels and D. Mack Coleman prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 4:22-cr-52.