Newman Hooker Indicted for Possession of a Firearm

Federal Grand Jury Indicts New Orleans Man, Newman Hooker for Being a Felon In Possession of a Firearm

(STL.News) NEWMAN HOOKER, age 29, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022 in a one-count indictment for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

If convicted, HOOKER faces up to ten (10) years imprisonment, followed by up to three (3) years of supervised release, up to a $250,000.00 fine, and a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that the indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case was investigated by the New Orleans Police Department, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys Rachal Cassagne and David Berman are in charge of the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today