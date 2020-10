ATLANTA, GA (STL.News) Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced its third quarter 2020 earnings results will be released Friday, October 30, prior to market open and will be followed by a live webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the webcast, please select Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The live webcast will be recorded and made available for replay.

