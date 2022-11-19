Newbie retail investors flocking to the stock market: Who will gain & who will lose?

Post the market crash of March 2020 retail investor participation in the stock market has been witnessing explosive growth. In March 2020 the number of demat accounts in India stood at 4.09 crore.

Since then, the number of demat accounts has been steadily rising and reached 10 crore in August 2022.

Retail investors now account for 52 per cent of daily transactions in the market with DIIs and FIIs accounting for 29 per cent and 19 per cent respectively. Clearly, the equity cult in India is spreading.

Retail investor participation in the equity market is desirable. It promotes financialisation of savings which, in turn, channelises savings from unproductive assets like gold into productive investment, thereby contributing to higher capital formation and economic growth. It enables investors to participate in wealth creation happening through the capital market.

Gullible newbies walking into the YouTubers’ trap



However, some unhealthy developments have emerged which deserve serious attention. Large numbers of newbie retail investors have taken to speculation in the stock market in hopes of becoming rich quickly.

Scores of YouTubers have sprouted, luring the newbies into training programs and enticing them to get rich quickly by trading is stocks and derivatives.

There are video ads like “Bring Rs 20,000 and earn Rs 5 lakh”, “How I made Rs 50 lakh in 2 days” and such outlandish claims. Unfortunately, large numbers of gullible newbies are walking into this trap.

Speculators will lose



It is a well-known fact that most day traders and speculators in derivatives lose money.

The founder of India’s largest online broking firm had categorically stated that 95% of day traders and speculators in derivatives lose money.

Yet, the prospect of getting rich quickly is luring tens of thousands of newbies into stock market speculation. During the unusual one-way bull run in India from April 2020 to October 2021 which took the Nifty from 7,511 to 18,604, many newbies made money from trading.

But since then, markets have turned highly volatile, and traders are steadily losing money. Going forward, most of these newbie speculators in the market are going to lose big money in the roller-coaster market. History will repeat!

Investors will gain



The healthy trend in the market is the steadily rising number of mutual fund investors. It is a fact that most retail investors don’t have the expertise to invest in the market successfully.

For them, the best option is to invest through mutual funds. It is heartening to note that there is healthy growth in the AUM of mutual funds.

The AUM of the mutual fund industry has grown from Rs 30 trillion in November 2020 to Rs 39.5 trillion in October 2022. It is a proven fact that Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a safe and profitable investment method.

The amount under SIPs have grown from Rs 8000 crores before the pandemic to a record Rs 13000 in October 2022. Without a doubt, these investors will gain.

There is a high probability of India’s GDP and market cap rising to $8 trillion and $10 trillion respectively by 2032.

The potential wealth creation through the stock market in ten years can be three times the wealth created till now. Patient investors will reap the benefits of the ‘India Growth Story’.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

