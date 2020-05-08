Newark Man Anthony Reynolds Charged with Possession of Machine Gun

(STL.News) – A Newark man will make his initial appearance today on charges stemming from his arrest for illegally possessing a machine gun, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Anthony Reynolds, 26, is charged by federal criminal complaint with one count of possession of a machine gun, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of possession of a machine gun not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. He is scheduled to appear by video conference this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph A. Dickson.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On May 2, 2020, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Newark Police Officers were conducting surveillance in marked patrol cars in the area of Summer Avenue and May Street in Newark, with the specific purpose of minimizing social gathering of citizens in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

One of the officers observed several individuals congregating on the sidewalk within close proximity to each other. The officers stopped their patrol cars and exited their vehicles. As they did so, one of the officers observed Reynolds remove a black handgun from the front of his waistband and place it underneath a parked vehicle. An officer looked underneath the vehicle and observed a .40 caliber Glock 23 semiautomatic handgun, which was loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.

Law enforcement officials determined that the firearm was fitted with a Glock conversion device commonly referred to as “Glock Switch,” which has the effect of converting a semiautomatic Glock pistol into a machinegun.

Reynolds was then placed under arrest. A search of Reynolds incidental to his arrest revealed a small clear sandwich bag containing suspected marijuana and $655.25 in United States currency.

Each of the three charges carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensured that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Newark Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson; and the Newark Police Department, under the direction of Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose, with the investigation leading to the charges.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan W. Romankow of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Violent Crimes Unit in Newark.

