Governor Hochul Illuminates New York State Landmarks in Honor of St. Patrick’s Day

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State landmarks will be lit green tonight, March 17, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

“Over 100 years ago, my father’s parents immigrated from County Kerry in Ireland to the United States, and as the highest-ranking Irish-American elected official in New York State, I am proud to honor the contributions Irish-American New Yorkers have made to our state and country,” Governor Hochul said. “Today, we recognize the Irish-American spirit of toughness, perseverance and resiliency, and I wish the thousands of New Yorkers celebrating today a very safe and happy St. Patrick’s Day.”

The landmarks to be lit in honor of St. Patrick’s Day include: