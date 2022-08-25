New York – Rosina Food Products in Erie County

Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Rosina Food Products’ New $73 Million Food Manufacturing Plant in Erie County

New Protein Plant Will Create 40 New Jobs and Retain More Than 500 Jobs in New York State

Photo of New Rosina Food Facility and Product Available Here

(STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Rosina Food Products, Inc. has completed a $73.2 million expansion, adding a facility in West Seneca, Erie County. The new multi-million-dollar plant will produce a variety of meat products for the fast-growing food manufacturer and will create 40 new jobs and retain 500 jobs. This is the third public-private expansion project New York State has supported to encourage growth and job creation at Rosina. Since 2014, Rosina has invested $95 million into its facilities in New York State, creating 115 new jobs.

“Rosina Food Products started as a family-owned storefront operation in Buffalo, expanding into an internationally known business and one of the best-known food manufacturers in Western New York,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State is proud to have partnered with Rosina on several expansion projects, and this latest multi-million dollar expansion will continue to fuel Western New York’s growing economy. My administration is taking bold action to be the most business-friendly and worker-friendly state in the nation, and I congratulate the Corigliano family and Rosina employees for expanding production, creating new jobs, and excelling in the global economy.”

“The family-owned Rosina Food Products represents a great New York success story,” said Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. “Rosina’s new food manufacturing facility in West Seneca more than doubles the production of the old Cheektowaga plant, which comes at a critical time when the demand for pasta products has never been greater.”

The 105,000 square-foot plant at 3100 Clinton Street in West Seneca will bring the company to three production facilities in Western New York and over 600 employees. The new facility includes a high-speed, state-of-the-art production line for manufacturing a variety of frozen meatballs, sliced sausage, and toppings. At maximum capacity, the new production plant in West Seneca can produce more than 50 million pounds annually and will be supplementing an older processing line currently located at the 75 Industrial Parkway facility in Cheektowaga, which has a current capacity of approximately 20 million pounds annually.

New York State supported the expansion project with a $1 million capital grant recommended by the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council (WNYREDC), to assist with construction costs and the purchase of new equipment. Empire State Development is also providing up to $1 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits to encourage the creation of 40 new jobs at the site, and the retention of 590 jobs statewide.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Rosina Foods is a recognized industry leader that has been contributing to Western New York’s food production economy for generations. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, we are seeing businesses like Rosina flourish and compete, because they recognize the advantages that come with building a legacy in our great state.”

Rosina brands are marketed and sold across four distinct divisions: consumer, international, ingredients and foodservice. Rosina branded frozen meatballs are now the second leading consumer brand in the United States while the company’s Celentano brand of frozen pastas, manufactured in Cheektowaga, is number one. The company is quickly becoming the industry’s one stop shop for authentic Italian foods, which include meatballs, filled pasta, sausage, eggplant, entrees, and pizza toppings.

The proud tradition of Rosina began in 1963 with a small storefront sausage business in Buffalo, servicing neighborhood meat markets, supermarkets, and restaurants. Founded by James Corigliano, he named the family-owned business after his wife Rose, which in Italian translates to Rosina. Since then, Rosina has added multiple new facilities and acquired several other companies, allowing them to add product lines and expand into new markets.

Rosina Food Products, Inc. President and CEO Russell Corigliano said, “On behalf of Corigliano family, we are happy to be cutting the ribbon on this new state of the art facility located here in Western New York. This project fulfills a long-time vision for Rosina which would not have been possible without our close partnership with New York State. Our family remains committed to serving the community by supplying high-quality, well-paying jobs as we continue delighting customers with the finest frozen Italian cuisine in the industry.”

Rosina Food Products, Inc. Executive Vice President Frank Corigliano said, “Our customers are what drives us to get up everyday and work hard to deliver the finest products available in restaurants and retail stores across the US and Internationally.”

Western New York Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chair and Buffalo State College President Katherine Conway-Turner said, “Rosina Foods is a Western New York food manufacturing success story. We applaud them as they add jobs and expand their facilities in response to consumer demand for their well-loved products.”

Western New York Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chair and Campus Labs Co-Founder Eric Reich said, “Rosina Food products are known worldwide, but manufactured only right here in Western New York. The REDC is proud to support this family-owned business as it expands its state-of-the-art facilities and adds workers to keep up with the demand for Rosina products.”

State Senator Patrick Gallivan said, “I congratulate the Corigliano family on the completion of Rosina’s West Seneca production facility. The continued growth and expansion of this family-owned business demonstrates its commitment to West Seneca and our region. New York’s support of projects like this not only helps maintain existing jobs, it creates new opportunities and sends a positive message about the WNY economy and the quality of the local workforce.”

Assembly member Patrick Burke said, “My father-in-law was once a manager at Rosina’s and the investments made to this company years ago provided him and his family with great opportunity and a refreshed sense of purpose. This $73 million investment will ensure that hundreds of Rosina employees and their families have that same opportunity to grow and prosper.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “The expansion of Rosina Food products creates forty more jobs locally and retains hundreds of others, showing once again how committed Rosina is to our community and our local workforce. Moreover, this new facility reaffirms that Rosina is a leader in the industry, known worldwide for the fine products they produce here in Erie County. I congratulate the Corigliano family on the successful completion of this project and thank Governor Hochul for her unwavering support of local businesses.”

Erie County Industrial Development Agency President and CEO John Cappellino said, “The ECIDA is pleased to partner once again with Rosina Foods, to help them create jobs and economic growth in Erie County. On behalf of our Board of Directors and staff I congratulate the Rosina Team on completing this major expansion, which will maintain Rosina’s competitive position in the food industry, and add 40 new jobs to our community.”

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York’s chief economic development agency. The mission of ESD is to promote a vigorous and growing economy, encourage the creation of new job and economic opportunities, increase revenues to the State and its municipalities, and achieve stable and diversified local economies. Through the use of loans, grants, tax credits and other forms of financial assistance, ESD strives to enhance private business investment and growth to spur job creation and support prosperous communities across New York State. ESD is also the primary administrative agency overseeing the Governor’s Regional Economic Development Councils and the marketing of “I LOVE NY,” the State’s iconic tourism brand.

