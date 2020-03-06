New York Resident Supplied by Waterbury Drug Trafficker James Tyrone Hayes Sentenced to Federal Prison

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that James Tyrone Hayes, also known as “Ty,” 50, of Newburgh, New York, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to 20 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for trafficking heroin and cocaine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from a joint investigation headed by the DEA New Haven Task Force and the Waterbury and Naugatuck Police Departments into a heroin and cocaine trafficking operation headed by Keith Jordan of Waterbury. The investigation, which included the use of court-authorized wiretaps, physical surveillance and controlled purchases of narcotics, revealed that Jordan was receiving large quantities of heroin from various suppliers, including Brian Hanna, of Brooklyn, New York; Pedro Santos, of Waterbury, and Domingo Alves, of Waterbury, and selling to drug to other distributors and street-level customers. Jordan also purchased and distributed cocaine.

Hayes regularly traveled to Connecticut to purchase distribution quantities of heroin/fentanyl from Jordan. He then sold the drug to his own customers in New York.

The investigation also revealed that Hayes and Jordan jointly acquired approximately 500 grams of cocaine from Carlos Morais of Waterbury.

On March 13, 2019, a grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging Hayes, Jordan, Hanna, Santos, Morais and 24 other individuals with various offenses related to the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Hayes was arrested on March 20, 2019. The next day, in association with the arrest of several codefendants, investigators seized approximately 3,000 bags of heroin, 400 grams of cocaine, 350 grams of fentanyl/heroin mixed, 400 grams of heroin, 10 grams of crack, 20 pounds of marijuana, fentanyl patches, a one-kilogram press, four handguns, approximately $120,000 in cash and four vehicles.

On October 15, 2019, Hayes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, heroin.

Hayes, who is released on a $200,000 bond, is required to report to prison on April 7, 2020.

Jordan, Hanna, Santos and Morais pleaded guilty to related charges. On February 20, 2020, Morais was sentenced to 60 months in prison. Jordan, Hanna and Santos await sentencing.

This investigation has been conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration New Haven Task Force, Waterbury Police Department and Naugatuck Police Department, with the critical assistance of the U.S. Secret Service, New York Field Office. The DEA New Haven Task Force includes participants from the U.S. Marshals Service, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation Division, and the New Haven, Hamden, West Haven, North Haven, Branford, Ansonia, Meriden, Derby, Middletown, Naugatuck and Waterbury Police Departments.

