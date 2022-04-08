New York – Opening of LEGOLAND Resort in Orange County

Governor Hochul Announces the 2022 Season Opening of LEGOLAND® New York Resort in Orange County

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced the 2022 season opening of LEGOLAND® New York Resort in Goshen, Orange County. This will be the theme park’s first full season after officially opening in July 2021. This year, LEGOLAND New York Resort is offering guests a full calendar of exciting events, including its first-ever July 4 fireworks. New entertainment venues – including the LEGO® City Water Playground – are scheduled to open this summer, providing guests with a perfect oasis for a hot summer day, as well as an opportunity to build and race their own LEGO boat.

“We are thrilled to welcome travelers from all over the state and world as LEGOLAND New York Resort opens for the season,” Governor Hochul said. “This unique, family friendly destination has been a boon to the local economy and is an integral part of the state’s tourism industry. The future is bright for LEGOLAND New York and we look forward to many successful seasons to come as we continue our economic comeback from COVID-19.”

Stephanie Johnson, LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director, said, “There’s so much excitement around family travel this year, and we can’t wait to build bricktastic memories with our guests this season. We saw strong demand last year, even with our phased opening, and we expect to build on that momentum in our first full season as we welcome families to experience everything our Resort has to offer.”

Excitement for the new season at LEGOLAND New York Resort continues to grow, where the 250-room LEGOLAND Hotel is already sold out for most dates in April. Designed and built for kids, the hotel was popular with families last year, operating at or near capacity between August and November. Each of the LEGO® themed rooms features a separate children’s sleeping area, with daily children’s entertainment and scavenger hunts for LEGO prizes – and all located just steps away from the theme park.

Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-Designate Hope Knight said, “Tourism is crucial to the economic vitality of New York State, and the pandemic dealt a huge blow to the industry in both domestic and international markets. This celebration of LEGOLAND’s first full season in New York represents many of the positive indications that we are rebuilding and recovering from the COVID-19 crisis and revitalizing this industry that supports so many jobs and businesses across the state.”

Empire State Development Vice President and Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi said, “New York State is the perfect destination for family fun, and I LOVE NY is excited to invite and welcome visitors to come be a part of it all. LEGOLAND New York Resort, located in the scenic Hudson Valley, has quickly become a tourism crown-jewel for the entire state. With so many families eager to plan a getaway, we are proud to partner with this world-class venue to kick off a memory-making vacation season that will exceed expectations.”

Today’s announcement complements the state’s efforts to rebuild tourism and hospitality across New York. The tourism industry was among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw significant losses in visitation, direct spending and economic impact. In November, Governor Hochul announced the “Bring Back Tourism, Bring Back Jobs” inclusive recovery package, featuring targeted programs and initiatives designed to support the industry’s economic rebuild.

Additionally, LEGOLAND New York remains committed to education, offering year-round educational opportunities to school-aged children throughout the region, with programs focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math education. The theme park also brings significant community benefits to the Town of Goshen. LEGOLAND New York is committed to pay the Town a Host Community Fee, based on attendance, of at least $520,000 the first year and increasing each year thereafter for 30 years, with no cap on payments. The theme park will also host two Community Days for the Town per year, with 50% of ticket sales on those days donated to Goshen-based charities.

State Senator Mike Martucci said, “I am thrilled that LEGOLAND New York is officially open for the 2022 season, and even more so by the fact that it is open for a full season for the first time. LEGOLAND is a renowned tourism destination not only for my district and our state, but it carries a banner of international credibility and fun. The team at LEGOLAND have done a tremendous job preparing for an exciting season, and I cannot wait to take my own family for a magical day of thrills and entertainment.”

Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt said, “The first full season of LEGOLAND has arrived! This is great news for families from all across our region including mine who look forward to enjoying a day at the park. LEGOLAND has been a strong partner for Orange County in driving tourism and economic vitality and I look forward to many years of economic success and family enjoyment to come.”

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said, “LEGOLAND has created a buzz in the community, and we are excited for its first full season in Orange County. The theme park has been a major economic draw for the region and has created a bricktastic experience for thousands of children and their families. I look forward to continue to work with LEGOLAND in the future and watching the County’s tourism industry flourish.”

Goshen Town Supervisor Joseph Betro said, “We look forward to working with Legoland in order to create a park that everyone will enjoy. We have been committed to this project and anticipate the continued success in the future. I feel this will benefit our residents and businesses in the Town of Goshen.”