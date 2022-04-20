New York – New Round of Cannabis Conversations Campaign

Governor Hochul Unveils New Round of “Cannabis Conversations” Public Health Education Campaign

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul today unveiled a new round of public service advertisements in the “Cannabis Conversations” campaign, New York State’s first public education initiative focused on informing New Yorkers on the state’s Cannabis Law. This wave of the campaign goes into more depth on the dangers of impaired driving, the risks of youth cannabis use, how to safely store cannabis in your home, and how to respectfully consume cannabis in public.

“Today’s new round of public service advertisements as part of the State’s “Cannabis Conversations” campaign is another important step in our journey toward a safe, inclusive, equitable cannabis industry,” Governor Hochul said. “Part of us building the strongest cannabis industry in the nation is making sure New Yorkers have relevant facts at their fingertips, and we remind all New Yorkers as they join 4/20 celebrations today that it’s never safe to drive high, you shouldn’t consume cannabis in disruptive ways, and cannabis can damage growing brains in youth.”

April 20, or 4/20, is widely recognized across the world as an informal cannabis holiday during which cannabis is often openly consumed, historically in protest of criminalization and increasingly in recognition of the successful, long-fought effort to end cannabis prohibition and its disproportionate enforcement. Expanding on these health and safety messages now reminds New Yorkers to be safe on 4/20 at a moment when awareness around cannabis is heightened, helping ensure New Yorkers are paying attention. The “Cannabis Conversations” campaign is running on television, radio, billboards, transit, and social media.

The first public service advertisement in the “Cannabis Conversations” public health campaign was announced at an event at City College in New York City on Monday, April 4th and introduced New Yorkers to the concepts of who can consume, where to consume, and how to consume safely. The new wave announced today doubles down on those concepts to provide more information and keep the conversation going. All of the public service advertisements point viewers and listeners to cannabis.ny.gov where they will find researched, fact-based information to inform the conversations they’re having with family, friends, and youth in their lives.

New York’s Cannabis Law focuses on public health and is grounded in the principles of public safety, social justice, and equitable economic development designed to help undo the harm caused by cannabis prohibition. As part of this public policy shift, the law requires public health education campaigns that inform New Yorkers of the new law and the impact of cannabis use on public health and safety.