New York Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Fraud Crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Julio Hisael Almonte, 31, of the Bronx, New York, was sentenced today to one year and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for his role in the fraudulent purchase of new trucks from a pair of Charleston dealerships. Almonte was also ordered to pay $42,375.03 in restitution.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Almonte and a co-conspirator obtained two forged Ohio driver’s licenses by using the information of actual Ohio residents and the co-conspirator’s photo. On June 28, 2018, the co-conspirator used one of the stolen identities and forged licenses to purchase a Ford F-150 Raptor for $76,196.76 from a Charleston dealership. On June 29, 2018, the co-conspirator used the other stolen identity and forged license to purchase a Toyota Tacoma for $42,375.03 from a different Charleston dealership.

On June 30, 2018, Almonte was arrested by the West Virginia State Police in Braxton County as he attempted to drive the Ford F-150 back to the New York area. Almonte pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the West Virginia State Police, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service which provided assistance during the investigation.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Nowles Heinrich prosecuted the case.

