New York Man Changa Bush On Parole Sentenced To Prison

New York Man On Parole Sentenced To Prison For Possessing Credit Card Manufacturing Equipment

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced Changa Bush (41, New York) to 15 months in federal prison for possession of credit card manufacturing equipment. The court ordered that Bush serve his federal prison sentence prior to extradition to New York for a parole violation. Bush is currently on parole out of New York State for assault causing serious physical injury and served 10 years in state prison before being paroled. He remains detained following his arrest on September 6, 2019.

According to court records, on April 12, 2019, a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputy began following a stolen vehicle being driven by Bush, who eventually pulled the car into a gas station and parked, where FCSO deputies made contact with him. Bush refused to identify himself or provide any form of identification. Subsequent to his arrest, law enforcement located the names of various individuals, and counterfeit drivers licenses, matching those on the credit cards in Bush’s possession. A fingerprint check determined that Bush’s identity and that he was wanted out of New York on a parole violation. A search of Bush’s vehicle located a magnetic stripe card writer and reader, two laptops, three thumb drives, a long range wireless adapter, and nine cell phones. A forensic examination of the items seized from the stolen vehicle revealed 37 credit card account numbers, software used to encode and decode the magnetic stripe of a credit card, and evidence of the installation of printers designed for printing identification cards.

This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service (Jacksonville Field Office) and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin C. Frein.

