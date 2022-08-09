New York – Legislation to Promote Job Opportunities

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Promote Job Opportunities in New York State and Help Job Seekers Secure New Employment Opportunities

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that will increase public awareness on job opportunities in New York State. Legislation (A.8458A/S.6803A) will authorize the New York State Department of Labor to develop a public awareness campaign that will promote the New York State Job Bank. The New York State Job Bank is an online resource maintained by the NYSDOL to connect job seekers with over 250,000 jobs across all industries.

“New Yorkers have a world-class tool at their fingertips to connect talented job seekers to meaningful employment, and thanks to the bill sponsors, this legislation will help us spread the word,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage businesses who haven’t used the New York State Job Bank to join the hundreds of other employers who have listed their jobs to be seen by tens of thousands of candidates.”

Legislation (A.8458A/S.6803A) will authorize the New York State Department of Labor to create a public awareness campaign that will promote the New York State Job Bank, which will better connect job searchers with hiring employers. The public awareness campaign will be made available through a variety of outlets, including internet, radio, billboards, and more. It will also require NYSDOL to provide the Governor and Legislature with a report on action steps taken during the campaign and needs identified for future public awareness campaigns. This latest initiative complements NYSDOL’s ongoing effort to help New Yorkers find careers that they love, including continuous outreach via social media, newsletters, and direct email/text messaging to job seekers statewide.

By visiting the Job Bank website, New Yorkers can browse more than 250,000 open jobs by location, job title, and company name. Additional job search and career development tools are designed to help individuals plan their future, organize their job search, develop resumes, and explore careers.

Businesses of all sizes are encouraged to utilize this free online service to list available positions, which will be seen by tens of thousands of highly qualified New York job seekers.

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to be a champion for the New York workforce. I encourage New Yorkers looking for a new career to seize this moment of unprecedented opportunity. With so many available positions across the economic spectrum statewide, we can help you find a career you love.”

State Senator Anna M. Kaplan said, “The State of New York offers tremendous resources to help job seekers find a new career, and to help employers find great talent, but unfortunately not everyone knows about them. By promoting the State Job Bank, we can help more New Yorkers connect with new opportunities and find meaningful employment, and I’m proud to sponsor legislation that will help do that. I’m grateful for my partnership with Assemblyman Stirpe on this bill, and I’m thankful for Governor Hochul’s leadership in signing it into law.”

Assembly member Al Stirpe said, “The last two years have been incredibly challenging for our state’s businesses and job seekers. To help strengthen our long-term economic recovery, I’m proud to sponsor this bill requiring the NYS Department of Labor to establish an inclusive, multilayered promotional campaign centered on the New York State Job Bank. The website serves as a hub for all things employment, including recruitment opportunities, career planning, veteran-specific resources, and unemployment assistance. This legislation will help invigorate the connection between businesses and potential employees. I thank Governor Hochul for signing the bill into law and for her steadfast support of our state’s workforce as we recover.”