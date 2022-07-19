New York Launch Sexual Harassment Hotline

Governor Hochul Announces Launch of Statewide Workplace Sexual Harassment Hotline

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a statewide hotline, 1-800-HARASS-3 (1-800-427-2773), for issues of workplace sexual harassment. The confidential hotline will be operated by the New York State Division of Human Rights and will connect workers who have faced sexual harassment with experienced pro-bono attorneys to advise them.

“Every worker deserves access to resources to protect themselves from sexual harassment,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State has taken action to make the workplace safer, more respectful, and more collaborative, and we will never stop working to support survivors and eliminate the scourge of sexual harassment.”

“Sexual harassment is not only demeaning, and in some cases terrifying, it can often leave its victims feeling like they have no place to turn,” said Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. “This new hotline will provide victims of workplace sexual harassment with a clear place to access help and legal assistance.”

In March, Governor Hochul signed legislation directing the Division to implement this hotline, as well as strengthening protections against retaliation for victims of discrimination and making explicit that all public employers are subject to the Human Rights Law. This initiative will provide workers with free guidance to help them deal with the complex issues of sexual harassment. The Division worked closely with the National Employment Lawyers Association of NY, New York State Bar Association, and other bar associations to recruit the volunteer pro bono attorneys who will participate in this effort.

Division of Human Rights Commissioner Maria L. Imperial said, “Sexual harassment has a devastating impact and is difficult to face alone. We will work to ensure that every New Yorker is able to take full advantage of their rights and protections under the Human Rights Law.”

New York has the proud distinction of being the first state in the nation to enact a Human Rights Law, affording every citizen “an equal opportunity to enjoy a full and productive life.” The New York State Division of Human Rights is dedicated to eliminating discrimination, remedying injustice, and promoting equal opportunity, access, and dignity through enforcement of the Human Rights Law. Individuals interested in filing a complaint may visit the Division’s website at https://dhr.ny.gov.