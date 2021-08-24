New York: Kathy Hochul as 57th Governor of NY

New York (STL.News) Earlier today, Kathy Hochul was sworn in as the 57th Governor of the State of New York, joined by immediate family members, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

You’ll soon find that brevity is the hallmark of my administration. I also want to thank everyone for joining us this morning, and particularly, Chief Judge DiFiore who graced me by wearing the same robe that was worn by the first female Court of Appeals judge, Judith Kaye, so there is some symbolism in her attire this morning as well. Also, I want to thank Pastor Solomon Dees from Wilborn Temple for gracing us, reminding us of the presence of God here today. I’ve worshiped with him a number of times, and I wanted him to bless this gathering and bless my administration.

I also want to thank our leadership, who’s here today. Our Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Majority Leader of the Senate, my great friend Andrea Stewart-Cousins. We’ve been on a long journey together and I so look forward to continuing the relationships that we’ve had, but even deepening it. So thank you and I look forward to a conversation with you on the pressing issues of the day immediately following.

And of course my family, my beloved husband Bill, who’s been at my side for 37 years, my children, Will, Katie, and their beautiful spouses, wonderful people, Matt and Christina. I also have a large extended family here, so sorry to you in the back. I have a big Irish Catholic family with six kids, but I do want to acknowledge my parents. My father is here representing in spirit my mother. Dad, I’m so honored to see you and that you could make the journey here today, as well as my siblings.

So this is an emotional moment for me, but it is one that I prepared for and I’m so looking forward to continuing the work we have to do. To that end, I spoke with President Biden last night to talk about a number of issues. He pledged his full support to my administration and anything we need. Particularly I thanked him for the support we’ve received from FEMA and others in terms of cleaning up after Henri and how we were prepared and I want to continue assessing the situation.

But I do want to thank the people whose lives were disrupted as well as those who responded, not just to that crisis, but those who continue to fight on the front lines as we fight this deadly pandemic.

I also want to thank the hundreds of thousands of state workers who I have such respect for and I look forward to letting them know that I will represent them with my heart and soul as well. They are the face of government in many, many communities, and I have my utmost respect for all of them.

So I just want to tell you briefly, I’ll be sharing a number of my priorities with all of you if you would reconvene again at three o’clock today. We will also be talking about how we’ll be combating COVID, getting direct aid to New Yorkers more quickly, and changing the culture of Albany.

And that’s why I’m looking forward to a fresh, collaborative approach. That’s how I’ve always conducted myself. It will be nothing new for me, but it’s something I’m planning on introducing to the State Capitol. So I’ll be heading to a meeting very shortly with our leaders here. We have much to discuss. We’ll be reporting on that afterward.