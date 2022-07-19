New York – Intensive Crisis Stabilization Centers

Governor Hochul Announces $75 Million in Awards to Develop New Intensive Crisis Stabilization Centers

Governor Kathy Hochul announced funding awards of up to $75 million to create nine new Intensive Crisis Stabilization Centers across the State that will assist any adult, child, or adolescent experiencing a behavioral health crisis. The centers will provide evaluation, care, and treatment in a safe and welcoming environment, 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

“My administration is developing a robust and comprehensive crisis response system that will provide immediate assistance to people who need urgent care for a behavioral health crisis,” Governor Hochul said. “These Crisis Stabilization Centers will provide walk-in care all day every day, and enable people to deal with an emotional crisis in a safe and welcoming place.”

“More and more we are seeing growing numbers of behavioral issues among children and young adults that, when treated appropriately, can often become manageable for the person,” said Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. “The new intensive crisis stabilization centers will provide people experiencing behavioral health crises with an appropriate place to receive treatment rather than taking up much needed hospital beds.”

The Centers, which will be developed under the authority of the Office of Mental Health and the Office of Addiction Services and Supports will help any individual experiencing an acute mental health or substance use crisis. Urgent and immediate treatment will help people deal with their crisis and divert them away from higher levels of care and unnecessary emergency room visits. The Centers will provide peer and recovery-oriented support services, in addition to referral and follow-up services to ensure people continue to receive the support they need.

Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Governor Hochul’s commitment to helping vulnerable New Yorkers has enabled OMH to strengthen New York’s mental health safety net. Her executive budget and the initiatives she has implemented will provide the resources needed to quickly and effectively treat individuals and families in crisis. The new Stabilization Centers, together with new mobile crisis teams, crisis residential programs, and other community services will support and enhance our ability to quickly respond to people experiencing a behavioral health crisis.”

OASAS Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham said, “People experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis need to be connected to help as quickly as possible, in the best way that works for them. Often, they need connections to services outside of normal business hours. These intensive crisis stabilization centers will further enhance our ongoing efforts to connect individuals in crisis to services at any time of day or night, and support our vision to bring immediate help to people in all areas of New York State.”

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “Too many New Yorkers are suffering in silence from mental health challenges and they deserve a place to receive the specialized care they need. That is why I fought so hard to make sure the federal COVID relief bills included historic increases for mental health resources. Now thanks to this federal investment, regions across New York will have access to 9 new Intensive Crisis Stabilization Centers to combat the mental health crisis on the frontlines in the communities that need it most.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “The pandemic has exacerbated our country’s ongoing mental health crisis and we have to do more to provide comprehensive mental health services and support,” said Senator Gillibrand. “By providing a place for individuals experiencing acute mental health crises to receive immediate as well as follow-up treatment, this funding will help ensure that New Yorkers battling mental health or substance use disorders are able to access the care they need.

State Senator Pete Harckham, Chair of the Senate Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, said, “The only way to assist and aid residents with serious behavioral health and substance use disorder issues is to have the proper resources available for when they are needed. Opening nine new community-based crisis stabilization centers statewide is a much-needed investment in crisis mitigation, especially in these stressful times. I truly appreciate Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the State Legislature for their strong support of this initiative.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “As Chair of the Senate Mental Health Committee, I have been focused on transforming mental health and substance abuse crisis response in New York State. With today’s investment in developing intensive crisis stabilization centers in our communities, New York is further demonstrating its commitment to transformative change so that those in need of help are met with compassionate, medically-informed, treatment-forward care. I look forward to welcoming our community’s new intensive crisis stabilization center at Unity Hospital in Rochester, and to building upon this progress with the passage of Daniel’s Law—a critical missing piece to systemic mental health crisis reform.”

Funding for the Centers includes approximately $15 million for start-up costs provided through the Federal Supplemental Community Mental Health Services Block Grant. OMH and OASAS will issue a second RFP to create three additional Crisis Intervention Centers, two in New York City and one in the Capital Region. The first round of awardees by region include:

New York City

PROMESA; 1776 Clay Ave, Bronx, NY

Long Island

Central Nassau Guidance and Counseling Services; 950 Oyster Bay Rd., Hicksville, NY

Mid-Hudson

Samaritan Daytop Village; 950 Route 45, Pomona, NY

Finger Lakes

Unity Hospital; 89 Genesee Street Rochester, NY

Western NY

BestSelf Behavioral Health; 430 Niagara Street Buffalo, NY

Southern Tier

CASA – Trinity; Church and Judson Street Elmira, NY

Central NY

Helio Health; 329 North Salina St., Syracuse, NY

North Country

Champlain Valley Family Center for Drug Treatment and Youth Services; 14 Dormitory Drive, Plattsburgh, NY

Mohawk Valley

Neighborhood Center; 344 South Washington St., Herkimer, NY

Although the Centers will be jointly certified by OMH and OASAS, they will be developed in collaboration with the communities they serve, including Local Mental Hygiene Directors, schools, community healthcare providers, law enforcement agencies and other identified community stakeholders to provide a comprehensive continuum of care with ongoing services and follow-up.

The Centers will be an important part of New York State’s comprehensive crisis response system, which is available to all New Yorkers, regardless of location of residence or ability to pay. In addition to Intensive Crisis Stabilization Centers, OMH and OASAS are also developing Supportive Crisis Stabilization Centers, which will provide services to individuals experiencing challenges in daily life which may worsen without on-site support. The two agencies recently issued an RFP to develop 12 new Supportive Crisis Stabilization Centers across New York State.

The Governor also allocated $95 million in funding over two years ($35 million in 2022-23 FY and $60 million in 2023-24FY) to implement the 988 Crisis Lifeline in New York State. People experiencing a behavioral crisis can call or text the 988 Lifeline (or use the chat feature on 988lifeline.org website) to connect with a trained counselor who can address their immediate needs and help connect them to ongoing care.