New York – Housing Development in St. Lawrence County

Governor Hochul Announces Opening of $5.2 Million Supportive Housing Development in St. Lawrence County

Creates 20 Units of Permanent Supportive Housing for Adults with Mental Illness Who Experienced Homelessness

Lincoln School Apartment Project Transforms Former Elementary School Building in Ogdensburg

(STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced the opening of a $5.2 million supportive housing project in Ogdensburg in St. Lawrence County. Funded through the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, this development has created 20 units of permanent supportive housing at a former elementary school for adults with mental illness who experienced homelessness.

“In New York State, we are committed to taking bold action to address the root causes of homelessness,” Governor Hochul said. “Today, we are transforming the lives of New Yorkers with mental illness who formerly experienced homelessness by giving them both a safe, stable place to live and access to supportive services. By connecting New Yorkers to both housing and the services they need, we are providing support to ensure residents at Lincoln School Apartments are able to thrive.”

Developed by S.T.E.P. by S.T.E.P., Inc., the Lincoln School Apartment Project includes 18 studio apartments for single adults and two one-bedroom apartment for homeless couples. The project involved the addition of an elevator and a new heating system. Support services to be provided include case management, self-help groups, health and wellness classes, independent living skills, home healthcare, and benefit advisement.

The apartments were constructed with more than $4.7 million from the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, which is administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. The project also received $440,000 from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York’s Affordable Home Program and $10,000 from Community Bank N.A. In addition, the New York State Office of Mental Health will provide $380,000 annually in operating funding for the supportive services through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, as well as $100,000 in start-up funding.

The Lincoln School Apartment Project complements Governor Hochul’s statewide plan to make housing more affordable, equitable, and stable. In the FY 2023 State Budget, the Governor successfully secured a new $25 billion, five-year, comprehensive housing plan that will increase housing supply by creating or preserving 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said, “The development of permanent supportive and affordable housing is fundamental to our efforts to address homelessness, and Governor Hochul has demonstrated her firm commitment to this approach. We congratulate S.T.E.P. by S.T.E.P. and our other partners on the successful completion of this project and recognize the tremendously positive impact it will have on the lives of the individuals who will reside in this beautiful development, as well as the community.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “The stability provided by adequate housing with appropriate services is one of the most important components of the recovery process for individuals living with mental illness. Research has shown that secure housing has a positive impact on one’s ability to maintain good mental and physical health, and to become a vibrant member of your community. The Lincoln School Apartments will provide a stable living environment for homeless couples and individuals and offer them the vital support services they need to live full enriched lives.”

St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chairman William Sheridan said, “We are grateful to the State for funding this important effort to help address homelessness in St. Lawrence County. The creation of these supportive housing units, and the services being provided, will help local residents to successfully address the circumstances that led to them becoming homeless.”

S.T.E.P. by S.T.E.P. Executive Director David Bayne said, “It has taken a lot of dedication and hard work from everyone involved to complete the Lincoln School Apartment Project. Despite all of the obstacles, we are very grateful to be able to finally have 20 new affordable housing units available. It comes at a time when our community has never been more in need.”

