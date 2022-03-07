New York Governor & Rochester Mayor Evans Statement

Joint Statement from Governor Kathy Hochul and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans Following Meeting Today to Discuss Solutions to Mounting Gun Violence in Rochester

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans released the following Statement

“The surge in gun violence as a result of the pandemic has taken too many lives across the country, as well as here in New York State, and particularly in Rochester. Combatting the troubling increase in gun violence is going to require all levels of government to work in close partnership with both law enforcement and communities, and now is the time for urgent action.

“The State of New York and the City of Rochester are deeply committed to working together to keep our communities safe, and we will use every tool at our disposal, including efforts to crack down on ghost guns and get illegal guns off our streets, historic investments in violence interruption programs, extensive coordination between law enforcement across city and state lines, and investments in education and opportunity for all New Yorkers, so that we can begin to stop the violence before it starts.”