New York Governor – Ratification of Labor Agreement

Governor Hochul Announces Ratification of 5-year Labor Agreement with Civil Service Employees Association

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the ratification of a five-year labor agreement with the Civil Service Employees Association, CSEA, which includes over 52,000 New York State employees in a wide variety of roles. The agreement, which runs until April 1, 2026, won the approval of more than 80 percent of CSEA members who cast ballots.

“This contract fairly compensates the hard-working men and women of the Civil Service Employees Association who help to deliver critical services to New Yorkers every day,” Governor Hochul said. “I thank President Sullivan for her partnership in getting this agreement over the finish line and ensuring that it acknowledges the valuable contributions of CSEA members to our great state.”

The ratified contract includes raises in each year of the agreement of 2% for the first two years and 3% for the remaining three years. In addition, the contract includes other increases in compensation such as a one-time lump sum bonus of $3,000 and changes in longevity as a result of changes in the health insurance program that will encourage in-network employee utilization and help control health insurance costs. The contract also includes funding of labor-management committees.

Civil Service Employees Association President Mary E. Sullivan said, “I would again like to thank our negotiating team for their hard work and dedication to delivering this new state contract. The agreement was overwhelmingly ratified by our membership and across all four of our executive branch bargaining units.”

CSEA represents over 52,000 New York State employees in four bargaining units.