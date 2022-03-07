New York Governor on the MTA Receiving Funding

Statement from Governor Kathy Hochul on the MTA Receiving $769 Million in Additional COVID Relief Funding from the Federal Transit Administration

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul released the statement:

“The MTA is the lifeblood of the New York City region, and investing in quality, reliable transit service is key to our economic recovery. This additional $769 million in funding brings the total federal pandemic aid for the MTA to over $15 billion and is a victory for New Yorkers who rely on the system. I thank Senators Schumer and Gillibrand and our Congressional delegation for their ongoing support of our transportation systems as we keep working to bring our economy back.”