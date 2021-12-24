New York Governor on Holiday Nursing Home Visitations

Statement From Governor Kathy Hochul on Holiday Nursing Home Visitations

New York (STL.News) “This holiday season, as many New Yorkers visit family members in long-term care facilities, I want to ensure that we are doing everything we can to protect our loved ones. In the weeks leading up to this time of year, we have been taking action to combat the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities, including deploying medically trained National Guard teams to assist nursing homes across the state and requiring all facilities to provide boosters since Thanksgiving. If you have a loved one who is unable to provide consent to receive the booster, please provide consent on their behalf.

“As we battle this winter surge and the new, contagious variant, we all need to do our part. Our Department of Health strongly encourages visitors to be vaccinated and boosted and, as is required, to wear a mask at all times. This temporary measure will help keep your loved ones safe and alive.

“I know that time apart from our loved ones is painful, especially around the holidays, but please remember to always think of the most vulnerable person in your life, and take steps to protect them. Together, we will get through this winter surge if we take sensible steps to keep each other safe.”