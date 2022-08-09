New York Governor on CHIPS and Science Act

Statement from Governor Kathy Hochul on President Biden’s Signing of the CHIPS and Science Act

“Today is a great day for the United States — and for the State of New York. By signing the CHIPS and Science Act, President Biden will kick-start the most significant opportunity in our nation’s history to create jobs and economic growth through an expansion of semiconductor manufacturing, research and development within our borders.

“Thanks to the efforts of Majority Leader Schumer and our New York Congressional delegation, this new bipartisan law will have a major impact in New York. New York is poised to serve our nation and the world with its semiconductor needs, while strengthening our state’s economy, revitalizing communities and bringing thousands of high-tech jobs all across the state. We have the locations, the tools, the universities and the workforce to lead the country’s journey back to leading the industry for decades to come. Albany’s Nanotech Complex is poised better than any other facility in the country to house the National Semiconductor Technology Center, which is on the vanguard of researching and developing new technologies we could barely dream of just a few years ago.

“I congratulate President Biden, Majority Leader Schumer, the New York Congressional delegation and all my colleagues in Washington who have made today’s accomplishment possible. New York is ready to get to work.”