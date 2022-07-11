New York Governor Launch COVID-19 Treatment Hotline

Governor Hochul Announces the Launch of a New COVID-19 Treatment Hotline by the State Department of Health in Partnership with NYC Health + Hospitals

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new free Hotline for those who test positive for COVID-19, but don’t have a health care provider, as part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to keep New Yorkers protected throughout the pandemic. The Hotline, 888-TREAT-NY, was launched by the New York State Department of Health after reaching an agreement to utilize the Virtual ExpressCare platform operated by NYC Health + Hospitals.

“We’ve made real progress in our fight against COVID-19, but as new variants continue to spread it’s important to continue to adapt and expand our efforts to protect New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “Our new COVID-19 treatment hotline will provide New Yorkers with better access to early treatments that help prevent severe illness.”

“This new hotline is a much-needed resources for underserved families who may not have immediate access to healthcare professionals,” said Lieutenant Governor Delgado. “As new strains of COVID continue to attack our more vulnerable communities, it is critical that we use all resources available to us to continue to fight this virus. The hotline is crucial to ensuring those who have difficulty leaving their home to access healthcare get the help they need.”

All New Yorkers outside of New York City, regardless of income or health insurance coverage who test COVID-19 positive, are eligible to be evaluated for treatment by calling 888-TREAT-NY (888-873-2869) or completing an evaluation at the NYS COVID-19 ExpressCare Therapeutics Access website, which includes a telemedicine visit. New York City residents should call 212-COVID-19.

The Hotline is available 24-hours per day, seven days a week and operated by experienced Health + Hospitals professionals who have the clinical training to prescribe treatment and referrals if needed. The ExpressCare platform is a service that allows New Yorkers to receive virtual care from a NYC Health + Hospitals provider.

The telemedicine visit will include a clinical assessment by medical providers who will identify the appropriate COVID-19 treatment plan, which may include a prescription for Paxlovid or Molnupiravir. These oral antiviral medications have both been proven to decrease hospitalization for those that are at risk for severe disease. When given soon after positive COVID-19 diagnosis these antivirals also help fight infection and shorten recovery time.

As all treatments require a prescription, those who test COVID-19 positive should talk to their provider or call 888-TREAT-NY to determine what treatment is best for them. New York State is assigned a weekly allotment of both Paxlovid and Molnupiravir from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said, “Every New Yorker should have access to the latest COVID-19 therapeutics regardless of whether they have a regular health care provider. Thanks to the Department’s agreement with NYC Health + Hospitals, our new COVID-19 treatment hotline at 888-TREAT-NY is another tool to reduce the barriers to treatment and will help ensure traditionally underserved communities have access to the same care as other New Yorkers.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “Every New Yorker deserves access to quality, accessible health care, regardless of their insurance status. NYC Health + Hospitals’ Virtual ExpressCare has helped connect thousands of New Yorkers to COVID-19 resources and I’m proud that, through this partnership with Governor Hochul and Commissioner Bassett, New Yorkers across the state, regardless of whether they have a health care provider, will now have access to critical and lifesaving treatments.”

NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Mitchell Katz, MD said, “NYC Health + Hospitals is proud to partner with the Governor’s Office and the State Health Department to offer COVID-19 therapeutics to the entire state through our proven Virtual ExpressCare program. Virtual ExpressCare has been a vital part of our strategy to ensure that everyone in New York City has access to the COVID-19 care and treatment they need, and it will bring the same expertise and commitment to all New Yorkers across the state.”

Under the agreement, insured patients will pay a co-pay amount based on their plan and the New York State Department of Health will cover the costs of the service for those without health care coverage.