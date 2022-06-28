New York Governor – Housing Development in Albany

Governor Hochul Announces Opening of $3.4 Million Supportive Housing Development in Albany

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of Second Street Family Apartments and Elm Street Estates, a pair of permanent supportive housing developments in downtown Albany funded predominantly through the state’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. Developed by CARES of NY Inc., the $3.4 million project constructed a total of 15 units of supportive housing that will serve youth, young parents, and individuals with serious mental illness or HIV/AIDS, who previously experienced homelessness.

“We have made unprecedented investments in expanding the availability of supportive housing across the state and this development, combining affordable housing and readily available support services, will help transform lives,” Governor Hochul said. “Second Street Family Apartments and Elm Street Estates, like so many others supported through the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, will help young parents and individuals experiencing homelessness with a safe, stable and supportive environment where they can live and thrive.”

“The Second Street Family Apartments and the Elm Street Estates will provide more vulnerable New Yorkers with a place to call home,” said Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. “These new supportive apartments will help many young people with serious mental illness or HIV/AIDS by giving them a caring and supportive alternative to homelessness where they can not only live but receive needed services.”

Sponsored by CARES of NY, the project constructed six townhomes consisting of 15 supportive housing units in downtown Albany. CARES of NY will provide supportive services for all units, which are located close to bus lines, the local supermarket and health care services.

The project relies on $3.3 million in capital funding from the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, which is administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Additionally, the supportive services will be funded by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative through OTDA.

The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program is an important component of Governor Hochul’s comprehensive plan to make housing more affordable, equitable, and stable throughout New York. In the recently enacted State Budget, the Governor successfully secured a new $25 billion, five-year, comprehensive housing plan that will increase housing supply by creating or preserving 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

The Budget continues $128 million in capital funding for the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program to build new supportive housing units or repair existing emergency shelters. With the latest awards, the program has allocated roughly $102.5 million to 865 units of permanent supportive housing, 14 units of transitional housing, and 67 units of emergency housing.

Office of Temporary and Disability Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said, “All too often, New Yorkers experiencing homelessness also struggle with health and social challenges that exacerbate their housing instability. With targeted on-site support, we assist these individuals and families to achieve lasting stability in their lives. Projects like this one in Albany highlight Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to ensuring all New Yorkers have access to safe, stable homes.”

State Senator Neil Breslin said, “I am happy to see this project has come to a completion. These terrific new townhouses, called the Second Street Family Apartments and Elm Street Estates, will be supportive housing that will provide youth, young parents, and individuals with serious mental illness or HIV/AIDS, a place to call their own.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III said, “The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program funding from the New York State Budget creates affordable housing and is a lifeline for many in need of supportive housing. It is a program that I have consistently supported in this budget and previous budgets and I thank the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and CARES of NY Inc. for constructing the Second Street Family Apartments and Elm Street Estates, which will be an important housing resource in our community.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “It’s no secret that New York and many other states across the country are dealing with a homelessness crisis that was only made worse by the pandemic and economic shutdown. If we are going to stem the tide, we need innovative solutions that address the root causes of homelessness. That means we need more affordable housing with a focus on wrap-around services, including mental health support. I want to thank Governor Hochul, State OTDA and CARES of NY for this smart investment in supportive housing in downtown Albany that may prevent those struggling to make ends meet from slipping through the cracks and falling into poverty.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “The Second Street Family Apartments and Elm Street Estates help meet a critical need by creating housing opportunities coupled with supportive services for formerly homeless individuals who are battling mental illness or HIV/AIDS. I commend CARES and Executive Director Nancy Harrington for leading this project and creating these 15 new units of affordable, supportive housing, and thank Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Services for providing the funding necessary to make these vital housing opportunities a reality.”

CARES of NY Executive Director Nancy Harrington said, “CARES is very grateful to the state for providing the funding to build these 15 new homes for formerly unhoused families and individuals in the City of Albany. The State recognizes that building more affordable rental housing is the answer to ending homelessness in our communities.”

The Homeless Housing Assistance Program provides capital grants and loans to not-for-profit corporations, charitable and religious organizations, and municipalities to acquire, construct, or rehabilitate housing for persons who are unable to secure adequate housing without special assistance. The grants are awarded through a competitive process by the New York State Homeless Housing and Assistance Corporation, a public benefit corporation staffed by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.