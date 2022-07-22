New York Governor Hochul Signs Legislation

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Enhancing Safety and Security at Hancock International Airport in Syracuse

Legislation (S.8736A/A.9819A) Authorizes Syracuse Regional Airport Authority to Create and Maintain Its Own Police Force

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation that will enhance security at Hancock International Airport. The bill will authorize the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority to create and maintain its own police force within the Airport, which will improve security operations and provide more uniform safety measures.

“By having dedicated police officers at Hancock International Airport, we will help ensure the safety and security of New Yorkers and visitors alike,” Governor Hochul said. “This legislation will provide travelers and airport employees with greater peace of mind when traveling in Syracuse.”

Currently, Syracuse Police Department (SPD) officers patrol the Hancock International Airport, including TSA checkpoints, but SPD staffing issues have made it more difficult for SPD officers to properly staff the Airport. This bill will allow the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority to establish its own police force and avoid future staffing conflicts with SPD. The Airport police authority would be considered New York State police officers with the power to enforce laws and prevent law violations, with their jurisdiction limited to Airport property.

State Senator John W. Mannion said, “The renaissance at Hancock International Airport and the improvements to come are giving Central New York the world-class gateway its residents deserve and businesses need. With the creation of its own police force, it now has a long-term solution to enhance public safety. I’m grateful to the Airport Authority for executing on its vision, to Assemblyman Magnarelli for his partnership, and to Governor Hochul for swiftly signing this important legislation into law.”

Assembly member William B. Magnarelli said, “Safety at our airports is of the utmost concern. By creating a full-time uniformed police force, we are able to avoid scheduling conflicts and staffing level concerns, thereby keeping our airports safe.”