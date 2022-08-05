New York Governor – Direct Train Service to NY Fair

Governor Hochul, Amtrak and New York State Department of Transportation Announce Continued Direct Train Service to Great New York State Fair

Travelers and Visitors Can Experience a Safe, Convenient, Cost-Effective, and Comfortable Way to Travel

Governor Kathy Hochul, in conjunction with Amtrak and New York State Department of Transportation, today announced the resumption of direct train service this summer to and from the Empire State’s largest annual event – the Great New York State Fair. As part of their 20-year partnership, Amtrak customers and Fair visitors can combine the benefits of traveling sustainably and experiencing the best in New York State entertainment and agriculture with fun games, delicious food and one-of-a-kind exhibits. Tickets are available now at Amtrak.com, via the Amtrak mobile app, at station ticket counters or by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL for travel between Wednesday, August 24 and Monday, September 5.

“Visiting the Great New York State Fair is a must-do summer activity, and we are thrilled that Amtrak will continue to make it an accessible destination,” Governor Hochul said. “Taking the train allows fair goers to save on gas and other expenses while ensuring a safe, direct ride there. Thank you to our partners at Amtrak for working with us to bring joy to so many New Yorkers and visitors, alike.”

By taking the train, Fair visitors will skip tolls, traffic, and parking fees, and save on gas by arriving steps from the fairgrounds via select Empire Service (Trains 281, 283, and 284) and Maple Leaf (Trains 63 and 64) trains, which will make daily stops at the State Fair (in between stops at Rochester and Syracuse stations), adjacent to the Fairgrounds. The Amtrak station code for the New York State Fair is NYF. Customers can also spend less on their trip with Amtrak’s See NY and Save discount when booking online at least five days in advance of travel or via everyday discounts for kids, seniors, military groups and more. Customers will enjoy free Wi-Fi, Business Class seats, the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no “airplane mode”), a café car, ample leg room and large spacious seats.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The Great New York State Fair is a one-of-a-kind destination for more than a million visitors every year. The State Department of Transportation continues to invest in passenger rail because it is safe, reliable and hassle-free. As the economy continues to rebound from the pandemic, making connections to the important destinations across the Empire State is vital. The Fair is the premier destination for entertainment, food and entertainment anywhere in upstate New York and I encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of this service – which drops passengers right off at the fairgrounds – later this month.”

State Fair Interim Director Sean Hennessey said, “Our partnership with Amtrak grants New Yorkers a fun opportunity to ride to and from the Great New York State Fair in style, air conditioning, and comfort. The Amtrak service is one of the best kept secrets – or hidden gems – when it comes to transportation to the Fairgrounds. We encourage neighbors from New York City, Niagara Falls, Albany, and Amtrak destinations in between to come experience the food, fun, farming and family activities that the Fair offers!”

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner said, “We are proud to continue our yearly tradition of partnering with NYSDOT to provide New Yorkers with the opportunity totravel to the Great New York State Fair via Amtrak. Whether you’re coming from New York City, Niagara Falls or anywhere in between, riding the train will add to your Fair experience in a fun, sustainable and relaxing way.”

Westbound daily trains originating in New York City at approximately 7:16 a.m., 10:21 a.m. and 1:21 p.m. will stop daily at the Fair at around 1:05 p.m. (Train 63), 4:12 p.m. (Train 281) and 7:01 p.m. (Train 283) respectively. Eastbound trains originating from Niagara Falls, NY at approximately 6:21 a.m. and 12:07 p.m. will stop at the Fair around 9:20 a.m. (Train 284) and 3:03 p.m. (Train 64) respectively, before continuing en route to Albany and New York City.

Amtrak has been offering train service to the New York State Fair since 2002. The Great New York State Fair, operated by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, is hosted at a 375-acre exhibit and entertainment complex that operates all year.

The 2022 Fair begins Wednesday, August 24, and continues through Monday, September 5.